Subtitles for theatre

Subtitles for theatre


Mac app for creating and screening surtitles and supertitles in theatre and opera.

Mac app for creating and screening surtitles and supertitles in theatre and opera.


Create surtitles with no struggle

Spend your time focusing on quality of your play, not on tech problems.

...

...

...

Screen titles to mobile devices, too (optional)

For stages without proper screening area, there is an option to screen surtitles into mobile devices or other computers. This screening requires internet connection, but consumes very little data (for each connected device it's less than 1MB per hour of screening).



It's a website

Mobile screening may be opened on any device supporting internet browsers. It may be used for screening to remote projection too.

And mobile app

There's also a mobile app which automatically reduces brightness of display it's running on. Try the app on the AppStore.

Why you should screen surtitles in your theatre?

Increase accessibility to foreign visitors and people with reduced hearing.

Sell more seats, reprise more

In combination with proper adjustments of your marketing, you will sell more tickets.

Add ENG or ESP labels into your program

Attract more visitors who does not understand language your play in.

Support visitors with reduced hearing

People with reduced or no hearing would like to visit your plays too.

Community

Groups and sites where you may find more information provided by us, or other users.

Official Facebook page

See what's new, or ask for help.
r/surtitles on Reddit

Redditor? Join the surtitles subreddit.
Twitter

Follow, read, or ask.

App made for like you

Recommendations we've got from other theatre professionals.

Subtitles for theatre macOS
4.6 48
0

We've used PowerPoint for many years, but it was too limiting. Subtitles for theatre resolves us one major pain point.

...
Natálie Preslová
Director of French theatre festival

I'm recommending this app to all colleagues and theatres who wants to focus on quality, not the form.

...
Janek Lesák
Theatre director in NOD

I've tried few different tools, but this is the one that simplifies my work at completely different level.

...
Peter Schwarzwald
Surtitle operator

Get started with Subtitles for theatre

Use it free for unlimited time, pay when you screen for real audience.